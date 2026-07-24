Obituary: Morris Timothy "Tim" Erickson

Morris Timothy "Tim" Erickson, aged 69, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2026, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by the care and comfort of those who loved him.

Tim was born on February 8, 1957, at the former Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana, the first son of Morris Sofus Erickson and Theresa Pearl Erickson (Doney).

In 1978, Tim proudly enlisted in the United States Army. Following his training, he was stationed in Georgia and Germany. After completing his military service, he returned to Great Falls and worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base. A skilled mechanic, Tim developed his love of working on cars from his father, a passion he carried throughout his life.

Many in Great Falls knew Tim from behind the bar. He spent many years bartending at local establishments, including the Nugget Bar, Red Door, and Lobby Bar. Tim genuinely loved bartending, socializing, and building friendships with his customers. He enjoyed playing pool and darts and was known for his easygoing nature, quick wit, and welcoming personality.

Everyone who knew Tim knew of his deep love for the outdoors, especially fishing. What began as a favorite childhood pastime remained one of his greatest joys throughout his life. Whether casting a line on a quiet Montana morning or sharing stories with friends afterward, fishing brought him peace and happiness. Tim also inherited a passion for cooking from his mother. Family and friends fondly remember his homemade noodles, especially in his soups, and his delicious Indian fry bread, which he took great pride in preparing and sharing with others.

Tim was a proud member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, through his mother's family. He was especially proud of the federal recognition granted to the Little Shell Tribe in 2019.

Tim married Roberta M. Barr in 1975. During their 14 years of marriage, they welcomed four children: Shannon Bowen of Billings, Montana, Timothy Erickson of Great Falls, Montana,Teresa Erickson of Dillon, Montana, and Tommy Erickson of Billings, Montana. Through his children, Tim was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was also the proud father of Tracey Menghini of Great Falls, Montana, and grandfather to her fourchildren.

For the last 22 years of his life, Tim shared a loving and devoted relationship with Kelly Gould, who remained faithfully by his side through his final days.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Judy Jacoby of California and Esther Hunter of Ashland, Oregon; brother, Tom Erickson of Great Falls, Montana; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; Kelly Gould; and many cousins throughout Montana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Sofus Erickson; mother, Theresa Pearl Erickson (Doney), sister, Marcella Erickson, and grandchild, Density Moore.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Benefis Peace Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Tim during his final days, ensuring his comfort, dignity, and peace. The family also deeply appreciates the support, prayers, and kindness shown by family and friends during this difficult time.

Tim will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, love of family and friends, passion for fishing, and the countless lives he touched throughout his journey. He never met a stranger, only friends he had not yet gotten to know. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. As Tim would have wanted, he has wandered where the wild things are, leaving behind a trail of wonderful friends, cherished memories, and stories that will be told for generations to come.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

