Obituary: Nadine Helen Caldwell (Weir)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, Nadine Helen Caldwell (Weir), passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026, at the age of 88.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Weir; brother, Harry M. Weir; husband of 43 years, Kelly P. Caldwell; and son, Kenneth Caldwell.

She is survived by her children, son, Kelly Caldwell (Cindy) and daughter, Karen Cech (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Jacque Caldwell, sister, Cathy Hale; brothers, Don Weir (Joanne) and Leo Weir (Terri); sister-in-law, Wilma Vinton (Willie); six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Nadine was born March 7, 1938, and was raised in Butte, Montana. There she attended St. Ann’s and Butte Central. She married the love of her life, Kelly P. Caldwell, on June 8, 1957. During the early years of their marriage, they traveled to various states and countries while Kelly served in the U.S. Airforce. Nadine worked in the library for the Great Falls Public Schools. After retiring, she enjoyed family gatherings and traveling in their motor home. She loved sending cards, gifts, reading and sewing.

After Kelly’s passing, Nadine moved to Helena to be closer to family. She found great joy in her backyard and flowers, especially her cherished cherry blossom tree. Many peaceful afternoons were spent on her porch swing, surrounded by the beauty she lovingly cultivated.

For the last seven years of her life, Nadine resided at Touchmark Independent and Assisted Living, where she enjoyed participating in activities and formed many meaningful friendships with fellow residents and the caring staff who supported her.

Nadine was known for her warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit. Her face would light up whenever she saw her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. One of the many memories her family will treasure is hearing her sing “You Are My Sunshine” to those she loved. Her unwavering love for family and her compassionate nature touched countless lives and will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to family, friends, church, staff at Touchmark, and the many friends she made there.

Her funeral liturgy will be on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to West Mont; Our Lady of the Valley Church; or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.