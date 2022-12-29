Obituary: Norma Grace Koski

Norma Grace Koski passed away on December 27, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1927, in Palo Alto, CA. She graduated from San Jose California High School in 1945.

On February 4, 1950, she married William J. Koski in Shreveport, LA. They lived in Fort Wayne, IN for two years and then settled in Great Falls which was Bill’s hometown. Bill’s work transferred them to Billings in 1962 where they remained until she returned to Great Falls in 2005.

Norma worked at many jobs before joining the Custer National Forest in Billings in 1970. She retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed bridge, pinochle, bowling, and fun trips to Nevada with family and friends.

She is survived by nieces; nephews; and Bill’s family which is like her own. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .

