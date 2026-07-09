Obituary: Patricia Nardinger Cislo

Patricia Nardinger Cislo passed away on June 18, 2026, leaving her daughters and extended family with cherished memories of the time they shared.

Pat moved from Minnesota to Great Falls, Montana at the age of 10. She attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Central High School in 1952. On June 9, 1952, she married Robert Cislo. They shared more than 53 years together before Robert’s passing in December 2005.

Pat was the loving mother of five daughters and enjoyed seeing her family grow through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout her working years, Pat used her sewing skills in alterations at Montgomery Ward and later at Mr. Wise Cleaners.

Pat enjoyed many summers at Swan Lake, where several Nardinger family homes became a gathering place for relatives. Another family tradition was Christmas cookie baking, when grandchildren and great-grandchildren would gather to decorate cookies together. These traditions became special memories for the family.

Pat is survived by her five daughters, Karen (Bob) Smith, Paula (Kevin) Clark, Laurie (Rick) Gilchrist, Robin (Roger) Fleek, and Janet (Bruce) Hollcroft; grandchildren, Ariane (Sean Girard) Smith, Bradley (Tawnya) Gilchrist, Brett (Lea) Clark, Arika (Scott) Hagel, Ryan (Jamie) Fleek, Kendra (Nick) Scudellari, Kirsten (Jess) Gyapay, and Shelby (Ivan) Valencia; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Harrison Hagel, Remy Girard, Aedan and Lexi Clark, Birdie and Ivy Scudellari, Gentry and Graham Gyapay, Audrey and Owen Gilchrist, Jaxon, Liam, Gunner, Jayna, and Jubilee Fleek, and Bodhi and Sully Valencia.

She is also survived by her sisters, Joanne Waldenberg, Sharon (Don) Gray, Shirley Wilson, and Carol (Bob) Nedved; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, granddaughter Rikki Gilchrist, Louise and Leon Christensen, Janice and Ronnie Budeski, Charles and Leona Nardinger, Bill Waldenberg, Phyllis and Dick Corbally, Ken and Marlene Nardinger, Joyce Thorne, and Doug Wilson.

Pat’s legacy lives on through her family, the traditions she created, and the many memories they will carry forward.

A vigil and rosary will be held Tuesday August 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Church. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. also at Holy Spirit Church.

Holy Spirit Church 201 44th St S, Great Falls, MT, 59404.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.