Obituary: James “Jim” Bert Pannell

James “Jim” Bert Pannell, 85, passed away on June 24, 2026, in his home in Great Falls, Montana.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Jim was born November 16, 1940, to Helena Sullivan Pannell and James Brazelton Pannell, in Missoula, Montana. He graduated in 1959 from Great Falls High School and attended the University of Montana and graduated from the University of Denver, earning his BA in Business Administration in 1964 and his MBA in August 1966.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com