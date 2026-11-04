Obituary: Patty Jo Beecroft

Patty Jo Beecroft, aged 83, passed away on September 12, 2026, surrounded by love and compassion at the Benefis Peace Hospice House.

Patty was born on November 29, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, the community in which she grew up in and eventually raised her own family. She was a proud graduate of Great Falls High School and later attended Great Falls Commercial College. In 1964, Patty met the love of her life Norm Beecroft, and they were married on September 22nd, of that year. They spent nearly 49 years together before Norm passed away in 2013, a loss that Patty carried with her every day of her life. The couple raised two sons together, Jeff and Brian, and spent many years chasing and supporting the boys in numerous activities and sports.

Over the years, Patty's devotion to spending quality time with friends and family only grew. She loved lunch dates and bingo nights with her close girlfriends, trips to Jackpot, checking out car shows in town, monthly fro-yo treats with her great-grand girls, and so many cherished memories on vacations to the Oregon Coast. Patty's love for her family was above all else. She never missed a concert, assembly or sporting event that her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were a part of and was known to beam with pride and show off pictures of them every chance she had.

Patty is survived by her son, Brian Beecroft; daughter-in-law, Denice Beecroft (widow of Jeff); granddaughter, Meaghan (Derek) Smith; grandson, Ryan (Jayme) Beecroft; great-grandchildren, Henley, Hattie, Hollyn, Sophie and Beau; brothers, Randy (Sharian) Connell and Rick (Jan) Connell; as well as her half siblings, Pam (Don) Taylor, Kay (Terry) Hofer and Doug Canavan (late wife, Mary); along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norm Beecroft; son, Jeff Beecroft; mother, Joyce Anderson; father, Kenneth Canavan; stepfathers, Larry Connell and Frank Anderson; and many other close friends and relatives.

A celebration of life will take place in Great Falls on May 22, 2027, with location and time details to come at a later date.

A special thanks to the angels on earth at Peace Hospice and a few incredible nurses at Benefis who treated Patty with the utmost dignity and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Patty's name to Benefis Peace Hospice online at Benefis.org/Give while condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

