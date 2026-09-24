Obituary: Raymond R. Pankratz

Raymond R. Pankratz was born to Reinie & Marie Pankratz on June 25, 1940, in Chinook, Montana. Once they moved to Great Falls, he attended West Junior High and graduated from Great Falls High School, Class of 1958.

Dad was the second oldest of 10 siblings: Janet, Ray, Bob, Betty, Jerry, Vern, Evelyn, George, Jim and Marsha.

Dad met the love of his life while he and his friends gave some girls a ride home one night from DeMolay. It all started with Dad walking Mom to her door and asking her, “Can I have a kiss” … and so the love story began that continues forever and a day. The high school sweethearts were married in Helena, Montana on February 19, 1960, and they were married for almost 58 years. With a little nudging from his future mother-in-law, Dad said I do. He continued to care for her each day until her passing on November 19, 2017.

To this union, four daughters were born: Debbie, Lori, Julie and JoAnne. Dad worked hard farming, doing autobody and was a member of the Air National Guard, so we could have a stay-at-home Mom. They were involved in every aspect of their children’s lives. From education to sports and everyday life advice, they were there for their girls.

Dad was a huge sports fan. He was a big backer of CMR, GFHS, Eastern Arizona College Baseball, the Yankees and the Packers.

There was lots of baking in the Pankratz house. As many of you have been recipients of the cakes and cookies, so much love baked into each and everything Mom and Dad baked together.

Mom had to struggle daily with her diabetes, and Dad was lovingly by her side, making sure she got through each day. They just got each other and were always on the same page. She never complained about anything, always more concerned with everyone else, a heart of gold. As the years of Diabetes took its toll, Alzheimer’s set in. Again, Dad was a saint, getting her through each day. The love they shared was a beautiful thing. Mom wasn’t able to communicate much in her last few days but responded to Dad every time she heard his voice. The “I Love You” she said very clearly to him meant so much to him. It started with a kiss and another kiss (well, lots of them) when he said, “I’ll see you later”.

Dad was heartbroken when Mom passed away. He started spending time with Gloria, a high school classmate. On December 22, 2018, Dad married Gloria Haman. They enjoyed a few good years together until Alzheimer’s/Dementia started to set in. They were both 86 and did their best with help from family and friends to stay together until the end.

Raymond is survived by his second wife, Gloria; daughters, Debbie (Glen) Kimball, Lori (Todd) Michener, Julie (Mark) Anderson, and JoAnne (Bill) Dean; grandkids, Kevin, Brian (Heather), Steven, Chris, Clayton (Brittiney), Mallory (Karno), Sidney (Anthony), Timm (Michelle), and Justin (Tristy); great-grandkids, Kamden, Braylon, Kailana, Aubrey, Cruz, Cali, Sean, Kaydence, James, Lawson, Scarlett, Isabella, and one on the way; and great-great-grandson Omari; siblings, Bob (Melanie), Jerry (Mary), Vern (Ruthi), Evelyn Deitz, Jim (Vivian), and Marsha Kline; step-children, Lisa (Clint) Winters, Lance (LaDonna) Darby, Lori Robinson and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinie and Marie Pankratz; first wife, Terra; sisters, Janet and Betty; and brother, George.

On Angel’s wings you were taken, but in our hearts you’ll stay. And in God’s light you will rest, until we meet again someday.

There will be a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery on September 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM, in the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

