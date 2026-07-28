Obituary: Richard Frank Burleigh

Richard “Rick” Frank Burleigh, 87, passed away Friday, July 24, 2026, in Lewistown, Montana. He was born in Great Falls, Montana, on November 2, 1938, to Gail and Zita (Durnin) Burleigh. Rick and his brothers, Ward, Pete, and Tim, grew up on the Beartooth Ranch near Wolf Creek, MT; where the brothers would race their horse herd bareback down the mountain canyons to water at Holter Lake. As an 11-year-old boy, Rick guided a mule train up Elkhorn Creek to supply the firefighters of the infamous Mann Gulch Fire of 1949. He was one of the last living people to help with the Mann Gulch Fire.

Rick attended schools in Wolf Creek, Cascade, and then completed high school at Fergus High (1953-1956), competing in football and basketball, and he was known for his ability and grace on the court and field. He and Emma were married in Lewistown, where Rick worked as a foreman at the Burleigh Angus Ranch, and Emma worked as a registered nurse. After Richard Jr. was born into the family, Rick returned to Bozeman to finish his Ag Engineering degree at Montana State College, where he would become a part of the honorary Agricultural Engineering Club.

Susan Zita was born while Rick attended college in Bozeman. After college graduation in 1961, the family moved to Le Sueur, Minnesota, where Rick worked at the Green Giant Company.

The married couple purchased Emma’s father’s ranch near Heath and on Alaska Bench in 1965, where they ran cows and sheep and farmed wheat. Scott Alan was born the following year, and Julie Lisa completed the family soon after. Rick enjoyed fatherhood and taught his children to run farm equipment, ride horses, and work cattle from their early ages. Rick and Emma would take their children to Crystal Ski Hill on the Kolstad ranch and teach them how to downhill ski.

During this time, Rick enjoyed leading backpacking trips in the Snowy Mountains for family, friends, and the local 4-H club. Although Rick and Emma divorced in 1996, they remained friends and continued to be involved in their children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

Rick married Marianne Rich in 2011. She took excellent care of him and brought much joy and love into Rick’s later years.

Richard is survived by his children: Richard Jr. (Susan) Burleigh, Susan (Roger) Grove, Julie (Don) Rhoades; grandchildren: Tara Grove Gelhausen, Shanna Grove, Cierra Grove, Leanne Grove and Kevin Babauta, Caleb Grove, Nicole (Josh) Butcher, Jesse Grove, Abigail Grove, Julianna Grove, Matthew Grove, Micah Grove, Kyle Rhoades, Zachary Rhoades, Lukas Rhoades, and Katherine Rhoades; great-grandchildren: Nora and Elise Gelhausen, Arthur and Rose Babauta, Zeta, Ruth, Trevis, Hannah, and Nathan Butcher; siblings, Ward Burleigh, Peter (Kelly) Burleigh, and Timothy (Maxa) Burleigh.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Emma and Marianne; son, Scott Alan Burleigh; and infant granddaughter, Naomi Emma Grove.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Valle Vista Rehab and Nursing for the care and kindness they provided to our father in his final years.

A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held on August 9, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown, Montana. A memorial lunch will be served after the service at Brooks Market, 194 2nd Ave South in Lewistown.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to CMMC Hospice in honor of Rick’s life and in appreciation of the compassionate care he received. Their address is: 408 Wendell Avenue, Lewistown, MT 59457.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Rick’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

