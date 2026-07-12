Obituary: Richard Greenlee

Rick was born in St. Joseph, Michigan on April 13, 1946, to Robert and Winifred Greenlee. He made his final flight home on July 8, 2026, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary.

Rick and Helen were married in 1982, creating a blended family of 6 children, Gina (Darrell) Langford, Mason (Kathy) Hart, Sean (Cyndi) Greenlee, Ryan (Londa) Hart, Tiffany (Jacob) Branson, and Alison (Steve) Brodet. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, David and Nancy Doerr, and many nieces and nephews.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com

