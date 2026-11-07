Obituary: Robby Lee Brattain

On November 2, 2026, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend, Robby Lee Brattain, aged 70, found his way home to that ranch in Heaven.

Rob was born in Great Falls, MT, to Arlen (Billy) and Patsy Brattain. Rob, an only child, grew up on the family ranch along the Smith River. Growing up, Rob always had the love of animals, no matter if it were cattle, horses, pigs, sheep or chickens. He raised them all at different times of his life. He started his ownership of cattle when he was in the 4th grade when he was lucky enough to win a Red Angus heifer calf by having the closest guess on the weight of a bull. His Dad bought 3 other Red Angus heifers at the time so Rob could start his herd.

He attended the Deep Creek School, a one-room schoolhouse from grades 1st through 6th grade. He attended Cascade High School, graduating in 1974. Rob was an honor roll student throughout high school.

Rob loved sports. He excelled at them. In high school, he was involved in several extracurricular activities, sports and FFA (Future Farmers of America.) He was a 4-year letterman in football and track. Cascade track went undefeated in 1974 (11 meet wins, including state meet.) He was voted All-Conference in football 3 years in a row.

While in FFA, he had several awards and honors, including Top Greenhand Award for the top Freshmen student in Montana in 1971. 3 years of Regional Public Speaking Champion and numerous state judging contests awards in Livestock, Soils, Crops, and Rangeland competitions. He attained the level of State Farmer in 1974. He held various office positions in the local Cascade Chapter including President his senior year of high school. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Who’s Who student listing of high school students.

Rob attended Montana Tech in Butte on a football scholarship from Fall of 1974 to Spring of 1975. He decided Engineering was not his likely best career choice, so he transferred to Montana State University to take up Agriculture. He said that was his “Wheelhouse.” He graduated with two BS degrees and a master's in Agronomy from MSU.

In the fall of 1975, Rob became interested in basketball officiating. He said it was one of the best decisions because he met his future wife, Cindy, at Three Forks while officiating. Rob officiated for 33 years. He officiated 56 high school state tournaments. For three years in a row, he was offered state tournament for all 4 levels of MHSA school classifications for both boys and girls. He also officiated numerous men’s/women’s college playoff games and tournaments in Montana and the Northwest. It became a family affair as Cindy and Dan traveled to many games that Rob officiated.

Rob met Cindy Bangert in 1980, in Three Forks. They married in 1985. Rob and Cindy lived in Great Falls, where Rob worked for DuPont and Cindy taught school. They then had their son, Daniel in 1989. They built a wonderful life. Some of their favorite memories were going to the Bobcat Games, following Dan as he participated in sports, and going to NASCAR races.

Rob began his career with DuPont Crop Protection in June of 1981, in Great Falls. During Rob’s Career with DuPont, he was fortunate to receive several sales awards. He was also a member of a team that was inducted to the DuPont Hall of Fame. He was also honored by custom Applicator Magazine as the top sale representative of the whole country.

Rob loved the ranch and his pet cows and bulls. Cattle was always a priority throughout his life. He alongside, his son, Dan, operated and managed the Brattain family ranch. He took great pride in his cattle and he had many favorite cows and bulls throughout the years. He would feed them by hand treats. He loved his animals.

Rob was proud to be married to Cindy and her gracious patience in his life. He was proud of Dan’s success along with his wife, Amanda and their children, Teagan and Brooks. Rob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and family man who made time for the people he loved.

Rob is survived by his wife, Cindy of 41 years; son, Daniel (Amanda); grandkids, Teagan and Brooks Brattain. He is also survived by his mother, Patsy Berkeley.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, Arlen Brattain and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the Cascade High School FFA is accepting donations in honor of Rob. You can send donations to: PO Box 529 Cascade, MT 59421 ATTN: Cascade FFA.

Services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchndierFuneralHome.com.

