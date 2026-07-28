Obituary: Robert Anton Malsam

Robert Anton Malsam, 76, passed away on July 26, 2026, at Northern Montana Hospital from natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11am at St Judes Thaddeus Catholic Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Parish Center immediately after the burial. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Robert’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at https://www.hollandbonine.com

Robert was born on May 28, 1950, in Havre, MT to Tony and Lillian (Micheletti) Malsam. He attended St Jude’s through 8th grade and then graduated from Havre Central in 1968, he attended MSU Bozeman earning some credits. On January 13, 1996, in Havre, MT Robert married Susan Elvrom Slonaker. He started working for BNSF in 1971 as a switchman/brakeman, retiring after 40 years.

He was an avid MSU Cat fan, even having the nickname “Bobcat.” he loved the Green Bay Packers, music, attending concerts, golfing, running, and attending all the Havre sports events. Robert enjoyed his daily walks around the town with Susan.

Robert is survived by his wife, Susan Malsam; daughters Kyrie (Adam) Bachmeir and Amy Ferguson (George); son Andrew Slonaker; sister Patty Miley; brother John (Mary) Malsam; nephews Jeff (Kristi) Malsam, Kevin (Tracey) Miley, and Jason (Erin) Miley); 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents Tony and Lillian Malsam and brother-in-laws Larry Miley and Dick King.

