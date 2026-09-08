Obituary: Robert (Bob) R. Cockayne Jr.

Robert R. Cockayne Jr. (Bob), of Great Falls, Montana, passed away surrounded by family on September 1, 2026, in Great Falls.

He was born on February 8, 1941, in Columbia, Missouri to Robert R. Cockayne Sr. and Mary Jeane Wisegarver. Bob grew up in Topeka, Kansas and Shelby, Montana before his family settled in Great Falls. He attended Paris Gibson and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. After graduation, he decided to further his education by attending College of Great Falls. In 1961, Bob joined the Marine Reserves, where he proudly served his military commitment. Semper Fi. Bob began his working career with the Anaconda Company, which paved the way to his long and distinguished career in sales at McCollum Modern RVs.

In 1962, Bob met a pretty lady named Barbara Wells during a dance at the DeMolay center of Great Falls. This brief courtship resulted in a marriage of 55 years. They were blessed with two children; daughter, Roberta (Robin) in 1963, and son, Robert III (Bobby) in 1967.

During his time at McCollum Modern RVs, Bob was an amazing salesman. It was often quoted that Bob could sell ice to Eskimos or sunshine to Arizonians. This became evident as the posting of record sales year after year. He was never one to forget his customers; he had a wall of fame that included a Polaroid photo of every customer when a sale was complete. Many of the photos were of multi-generational or repeat customers.

Some of Bob’s greatest memories were camping at the McKamey Ranch where he would spend time catching up with family over an ice-cold beverage. He absolutely loved fishing the famous ponds and often took his sidekick, Fred Solis and Pat Cahill, to those trusted spots. In later years, Bob could be seen sitting on his front porch with an ice-cold Bud Light while waving at the neighbors as they drove past. The evil disease of dementia eventually took its toll on Bob and required him to move into the Hosanna House. Many will miss the happy “Old Guy” who lived up the street that waved at all that passed by, except the red chevy ha-ha.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike; and wife, Barbara.

Surviving family includes sister, Sharon (Don) Zuhoski; daughter, Robin (Ross) Beyl; son, Bob Cockayne III; grandchildren, Jessica (Randy) Yeagley, Lane (Molly) Beyl, Levi Beyl, and Lexi (Trevor) Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, MT, on September 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with a public viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

