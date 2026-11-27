Robert “Bob” Wayne Zimmerman, 83, passed away on November 15th, 2026, in his home in Great Falls, Montana. Bob was born to Elmer and Lillian Zimmerman on Oct 30th, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana. At West Junior High he met his sweetheart, Joan. They were married on Sept 26th, 1964, and spent many fun-filled years building a business and raising their family together. There will be a private service held by family at a later date.

Bob started working as a truck driver with Buttrey Foods, where he met many of his lifelong friends. In 1970, he started Bob’s Imperial Truck Service out of his two-car garage on the Northwest side. In 1973, he purchased land and built his first commercial shop on the Vaughn Road on the outskirts of Great Falls. He ran it for over 15 years until he sold it and semi-retired. But he found semi-retirement life boring, which surprised no one given his ambition throughout life. So, he and his son Scott built the new shop in 1994, Bob’s Imperial, and later added the business Imperial Mini Storage. He continued working up until his death.

Bob was very industrious and creative, a man of many talents, running other businesses throughout his life and turning his inventions into numerous patents as well. He loved to work hard but also play hard, often mentioned as “quite the character” to those who knew and loved him. He enjoyed meeting his buddies after work for a drink or coffee at Bair’s Truck Stop, spending time at the cabin near Lincoln with his family, taking his dog Scooter out in the dune buggy, and caring for his beloved pets as well as feeding and taking in stray animals. He will be missed by many but is now at peace surrounded by his dear friends and cherished family along with his Creator.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Lillian Zimmerman; his brothers Douglas, Donald, and Larry Zimmerman; his sisters Doloris Levine and Helen Wetzsteon; his wife Joan Zimmerman; and his son Keenan Zimmerman. He is survived by his sons Randy Martin and Scott Zimmerman; his daughter Brigitte Albers; his grandchildren Lillian Sarah and Joshua Zimmerman, Justin Kase, Corey Hughes, Gary Jr., Austin, and Trinity Albers, Shiloh Miller, and Mercedes Schnell; and his great-grandchildren.

