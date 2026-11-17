Robert Lloyd Fetsch, affectionately known as Bob, passed away on November 13, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Bob was born on July 31, 1943, in Heppner, Oregon, to Albert Lloyd Fetsch and Edna Ottilia (Rauch) Fetsch. He graduated from Heppner High School in 1962 and attended Blue Mountain Community College. He served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Following his military service, Bob made his home in Pendleton, Oregon, where he worked for the City of Pendleton, retiring in 1989.

Bob was an active member of the Elks, Eagles, and Moose Lodges. Bob also served on the Happy Canyon Board of Directors for seven years and was a part of the show for many years.

He was known for his love of ice cream, a good game of pool, hitting the dance floor for a two-step, and enjoyed telling stories.

He was married to Carrie Lee (Nation) Fetsch on June 30th, 1972. They and their two boys (Brent and Steve) worked a small farm in Pendleton and enjoyed camping and traveling. Carrie passed away in 2004. On May 08,2008, Bob married Patricia (Denning) Fetsch in Yuma, Arizona. They enjoyed their 2nd act together, splitting their time between Yuma and Great Falls, Montana, with many trips back for the Pendleton Round-Up and visits throughout Oregon.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Pat Fetsch; His son Steve Gibbs and grandson Derek; and his son Brent (Candy) Fetsch, grandchildren Allie (Brian) Orchard and Dalton (Skye) Fetsch, and great-grandchildren Aubree, Oaklee, and Jasper. His sister, Marlene (Tom) Currin, their sons Jeff and Ryan and their families. He is also survived by Pat's children and their families: Mike (Dawn) Denning, April (Matt) Wavra, and Pam (Dale) Schaefer, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Fetsch, and his brother, Larry. Bob leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will forever cherish them.

He will be remembered with love and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

No services are planned at this time.

