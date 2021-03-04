Obituary: Rodney Edward Pettis

Rodney Edward Pettis, 84, of Great Falls, passed away February 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rod was born in Williston, North Dakota on March 28, 1936, to Edward Elwood Pettis and Regina Evelyn (Kindle) Baker. He enlisted in the Air Force on April 8, 1953. He served honorably in Korea and Japan, receiving National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He completed his service in the 9th Air Police Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on April 7, 1957.

Rod moved to Great Falls in 1959 working as a clerk for the Great Northern Railroad. He retired from the railroad after 39 years of employment on March 1, 1998. Rod married Donna Lee Beck on September 17, 1963, in Fairfield. They had two sons, Steven Allen in 1964 and Mark Elwood in 1968. They shared over 57 years of marriage.