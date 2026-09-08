Obituary: Ronald Marvin Cockrell

Ronald Marvin Cockrell, 82, of Conrad, passed away on September 2, 2026, from Glioblastoma. Ron was born August 23, 1944 to Marvin and Lillian and was raised in Galata. Ron graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University in electrical engineering.

Ron married Cindy on August 5, 2001. They were married for 25 years. He was previously married to Kathleen Anderson, with whom he had two children. Ron worked as an electrical engineer for PG&E before serving as Master Electrical Engineer at Cascade Electric for forty years.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lillian. Survivors include brother, Dennis (Jan) Cockrell; sisters, Vicky (Doug) Johns, Cheryl (Doug) Hatton and Debi (Rick) Gilsoul; wife, Cindy; children, Rodney (Tonya) Cockrell and Michelle (Daryl) Lavender; stepchildren, Eric (Mireia) Smith, Stacey Smith, and Ryan (Melissa) Smith; grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, and Kaitlyn; step grandchildren, Preston, Aina, Bridjer, Nayeli, Lila, Holter; and step-great grandchild Percy.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday, October 17, from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Mansfield Convention Center. A luncheon will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Benefis Peace Hospice

Condolences can be made at www.asperfh.com [asperfh.com].

