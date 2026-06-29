Obituary: Ronda Zimmerman Tompers

Ronda Zimmerman Tompers, 72, passed away on June 24, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on January 2, 1954, in Garrison, North Dakota, Ronda was the daughter of Dale and Helen Zimmerman. She grew up in Garrison, where she enjoyed a close-knit community and later graduated from Garrison High School.

Ronda met the love of her life, Dave Tompers, and the two were married on June 2, 1972. Together they built a beautiful life and raised three children: Chad, Kristen, and Peter. In 1984, the family moved to Great Falls.

Ronda obtained her Real Estate License in Montana and found great fulfillment in serving others through her profession. Known for her dedication and competence, she built lasting relationships with clients and colleagues alike. She was a proud member of both the National Association of REALTORS® and the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, reflecting her commitment to professionalism and service.

One of Ronda’s greatest joys was spending time at the cabin she and Dave built together, and it remained one of her happiest places throughout her life.

Ronda is survived by her daughter Kristen (Les) Bruner; her sons, Chad (Conradine) Tompersand Peter (Kristi) Tompers; her brother Kyle (Deb) Zimmerman; and her sisters, Kathy (Greg) Stomp and Linda (Dennis) Fetzer. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; Kassy, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Chalis, Derek, Justin, Madison, Haley, and Caleb and six greatgrandchildren; Beau, Brooks, Carter, James, Max and Emma.

Ronda was preceded in death by her husband Dave Tompers, and by her parents Helen and Dale Zimmerman.

Private family services will be held at later date