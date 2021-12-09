Obituary: Sarah Anne Tramontana

Sarah Anne Tramontana of Great Falls passed away on November 3, 2021, at the age of 47. Sarah was born on August 28, 1974, at RAF Station Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, to Terrance and Edie Tramontana.

Sarah graduated from Ashland High School, Oregon, in 1992 and was accepted to Linfield University, Oregon, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Her career took her to a number of states and countries, and in late 2018, she arrived in Montana. Shortly thereafter, she met her soul mate, Matt. It was love at first sight as the two were inseparable from their first date forward.

They were planning an official marriage ceremony for the summer of 2022 when all family members could get together.

Survivors include her spouse, Matthew Wade; numerous aunts and uncles, and multiple cousins and friends.