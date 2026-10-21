Obituary: Sharon Kunkel

In Loving Memory of Sharon Kunkel

May 16, 1947 – October 17, 2026

Sun River, Montana

With heavy hearts and a lifetime of cherished memories, we announce the passing of Sharon Kunkel, 79, of Sun River, Montana, who passed away on October 17, 2026.

A Funeral Service will be held for Sharon on October 24, 2026, at 9AM at West Side Methodist Church in Great Falls with a burial to follow at Sun River Cemetery.

Born on May 16, 1947, in Fairfield, Montana, Sharon lived a life filled with love, loyalty, kindness, and an unwavering devotion to her family and community. She was a woman with a generous heart, always willing to lend a helping hand, offer a comforting word, or give of herself to someone in need. To know Sharon was to know someone who genuinely cared, loved deeply, and believed in being there for others.

Sharon graduated from high school in Simms, Montana, and went on to attend Jamie’s Beauty School in Helena. She worked as a beautician for five years before beginning her career at Benefis, Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

Sharon dedicated over 47 years of her life to working as a cook at Benefis, Columbus Hospital. Her remarkable work ethic, dedication, and loyalty were a reflection of the woman she was. Through nearly five decades of service, she became a familiar and valued part of the hospital community.

Outside of work, Sharon embraced the simple joys of life. She loved watching a beautiful Montana sunrise or sunset and finding happiness in the peaceful moments that so many of us take for granted. She was an avid bowler for many years, enjoying the friendships, laughter, and memories made along the lanes. Sharon was also a longtime member of the Eagles, where she enjoyed friendship, fellowship, and giving back.

Her faith and community were important parts of her life. Sharon was actively involved with the Sun River Methodist Church, where she shared her time, kindness, and dedication. She had a true servant’s heart and generously supported numerous community fundraisers and local causes, including those benefiting the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. She believed in the importance of neighbors helping neighbors and was always willing to do her part to make her small town a better place.

But above all else, Sharon’s family was her greatest joy, her proudest accomplishment, and her most cherished treasure. Nothing meant more to her than the people she loved. Her loyalty was unwavering, her love unconditional, and her willingness to do anything for her family was simply who she was. The memories she created and the love she shared will continue to live on through the generations she leaves behind.

Sharon is survived by her loving son, Steve Kunkel, and his wife, Dawn Kunkel, of Sun River, Montana; her brother, Ron Kunkel, and his wife, Mary Kunkel, of Belt, Montana; her aunt, Evelyn, of Great Falls, Montana; and her aunt, Pat Swartzback of Baltimore, Maryland.

She leaves behind a beautiful family of eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Her grandchildren and their families include:

● Stephanie Ryan and her husband, Wes, and their children, Rylee and Maverick, of Great Falls, Montana.

● Brittany Kunkel and her partner, Tyreek Stephens, and their children, Briggston and Emerson, of Great Falls, Montana.

● Cortney Kunkel and her partner, Trey Garner, and their children, Kason, Holden, Wrenley, and Josie, of Broadus Montana.

● Kaylee Kunkel and her partner, Dyllon Scott, and their children, Nova and Ava,

of Great Falls, Montana.

Her cherished step-grandchildren and their families include:

● Tyler Wanner and his wife, Holly, and their daughters, Madeleine and Genevieve, of Great Falls, Montana.

● Makayla Wanner and her children, JessieBell and Austin of Great Falls, Montana.

● Jordan Wanner and his wife, Miranda, and their children, Hudson and Bryson, of Helena, Montana.

Sharon is also survived by her niece and nephews, Jeanette Kunkel, Ronnie Kunkel, his sons, Gage Kunkel, his wife Julia, and their son, Henry. His son Marshall Kunkel, and her other nephew Brian Kunkel, along with Brian’s wife, Des.

She has left behind many beloved cousins, family members and friends who will continue to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Barbara Kunkel; her grandparents, Bill and Mary Rose Graves, Tobias and Luella Kunkel, and Grandma Isabell Ross; her beloved step-grandson, Austin Wanner, and her uncle, Lloyd, and his wife, Margaret.

Sharon leaves behind more than memories. She leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, faith, hard work, and unconditional love. She showed those around her that a meaningful life is built not on grand gestures, but on the everyday acts of love, the hands extended to help others, the friendships nurtured over time, and the family held close to one’s heart.

And perhaps, in the quiet beauty of a Montana sunrise or the brilliant colors of an evening sunset, those who loved Sharon will find a little piece of her still shining through.

Though the sun has set on Sharon’s earthly journey, the warmth of her love will continue to rise in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever a part of us.

