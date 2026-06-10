Obituary: Sheronne "Sherri" (Benda) Jerrel

Sheronne "Sherri" (Benda) Jerrel, 81, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on June 30, 1944, in Whitefish, Montana, Sheronne was raised in West Glacier, where she grew up surrounded by the beauty of Glacier National Park. Her father worked in maintenance for the National Park Service, and the mountains, rivers, and forests of northwest Montana fostered a lifelong love of nature and adventure.

Sheronne graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1962. She later attended Northern Montana College in Havre, graduating in 1968, where she earned both her teaching certificate and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to helping others and embraced every opportunity to learn, grow, and serve her community.

Sheronne married Frank Jerrel, and together they made their home in Loma, Montana, where they shared more than 20 years of marriage, friendship, and life together. The community of Loma became a special place filled with memories, friendships, and experiences that she treasured.

Sheronne was a loving mother to her son, Wayne Stone, and daughter, Chelie Cooke. Her family was her greatest joy, and she took immense pride in her children and grandchildren. She was especially devoted to her grandsons, Bryant Wellcome and Blaine Wellcome, whom she loved dearly.

A woman of remarkable energy and enthusiasm, Sheronne embraced life to the fullest. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking for family and friends. She loved riding motorcycles, camping, kayaking, hiking, ziplining, and swimming. Whether watching bull riding, basketball, or NASCAR, she was always ready to cheer on her favorites. Her adventurous spirit and willingness to try new things inspired those around her.

Among the most treasured relationships in her life was the friendship she shared with her best friend and "partner in crime," Roxene Olson. Together they created countless memories filled with laughter, adventure, and unwavering friendship.

Sheronne will be remembered for her warm heart, strength, resilience, sense of humor, and deep love for family and friends. She lived with determination, kindness, and an appreciation for every adventure life offered.

She is survived by her daughter, Chelie and son-in-law Jon Wellcome; her grandsons, Bryant Wellcome and Blaine Wellcome; her dear friend, Roxene Olson; her animal companion "Tigger" and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jerrel; her beloved son, Wayne Stone, who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident in 2002; and her parents, Frank J. and Gertrude Helen (Clausen) Benda.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at The Full Gospel Church of Loma 111 Main Street Loma, Montana.

Sheronne's legacy of love, friendship, resilience, and adventure will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered

To share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.