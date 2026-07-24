Obituary: Shirley Ann Anderson

Shirley Ann Anderson left this world to be with the Lord on April 30th, 2026.

Shirley Ann Paulson was born September 11, 1936, in Havre, Montana to Philmore and Marcella Paulson of Chinook. Shirley grew up in Chinook along with her sister, Bonita and Brother Jack. Her Grandfather, Oliver and Father operated Paulson’s Hardware. Her father Philmore was the mayor of Chinook for over 20 years. Shirley, after graduating, (the Salutatorian and home coming queen), High School in 1956 attended college in Moorhead, Minnesota. She moved back to Montana and worked for the Safflower Flour Company in Great Falls, Montana where she met and married Vernon Muretta of Belt & Monarch who worked for the International Harvester Company at the time. They had 3 children; Peri, Mark and Matt. They later divorced and in 1979 Shirley was married to Calvin “Andy” Anderson until her death. Shirl and Cal moved to Redding, California in 1982 where they operated their business, “Recollection’s Antique Shop.” In 1995 they moved back to Billings, Montana where they continued their Antique business. In 2005 they moved back to Belt, Montana and in 2014 moved to Great Falls and lived in retirement until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and her 1st husband, Vernon Muretta. She leaves behind her husband, Calvin Anderson of 48 years, 3 children, 5 stepchildren, 6 Grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and step grand and great grandchildren that are too many to mention. No services are planned pursuant to Shirley’s wishes. Thank you for those that care.

