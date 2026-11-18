Shirley Mae (Froehlich) Seman was born on May 10, 1937, in Missoula, Montana, to Francis (Steckler) Froehlich and John Froehlich. Shirley was the seventh of Francis and John’s eight children, which included three boys and five girls. Shirley passed away on November 11, 2026, at Benefis Peace Hospice after a long battle with dementia related illness.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Shirley’s life can be summed up with one word – overachiever. She attended St. Francis Xavier grade school and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy with high honors. Shirley then proceeded to follow her dream of becoming a Certified Public Accountant, attending two years at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and then graduating with an accounting degree from Montana State University in Missoula, Montana, in 1959.

Upon passing the Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination in 1960, she joined the firm of Finlay, Renman, and Misfeldt, where she was the only licensed female CPA in Great Falls. Later in her career, she was a partner in her own firm for many years that was ultimately purchased by Eide Bailly.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

