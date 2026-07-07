Obituary: Stephen A. “Steve” Doherty

Stephen A. “Steve” Doherty, a dedicated public servant, respected attorney, and former Montana State Senator, passed away of natural causes on May 25, 2026, at his home in Missoula, Montana, at the age of 74.

Steve was born unto Arthur F. Doherty and Myra M. (Sheldon) Doherty, on May 5, 1952, in Great Falls, MT.

Steve’s entire life revolved around a legacy of legislative and public service, smiling with his ever-present grin the whole time doing it.

He KNEW he was doing all the right things, for all the right reasons, all the time. His divinity for doing the right thing, began at Our Lady of Lourdes, parochial school, and then was topped off at Central Catholic High School, where he won his very first election, as Student Body President in 1970.

After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Biology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1975, he came back home to Montana and went to work for the Northern Plains Resource Council. At NPRC Steve got his first taste of working at the Montana Legislature. It was during this stage of his life that he met Torian Donohoe. They wed in 1978. Subsequently, they went their separate ways but remained dear and loving friends until Steve’s passing.

Realizing that he needed to expand his skill set to achieve legal success, defending all that is good and great about Montana, he enrolled at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, graduating with a Juris Doctorate in 1984. Steve’s focus was on Environmental and Tribal Law.

Throughout Steve’s life he advocated for the land, wildlife, and people of our Big Sky Country. To that end, Steve, with one of his many best friends, Pat Smith, created Smith and Doherty PC, which specialized in Indian law. While maintaining the law business, Steve served three terms in the Montana State Senate (1991-2003), rising to the rank of Senate Minority Leader during the 1991 and 2001 sessions. Known for his collaborative spirit and sharp legal mind, he championed conservation, social justice, and progressive policies that continue to safeguard our state’s natural heritage.

Following his legislative tenure, Steve continued his mission to protect our public lands when he was appointed by then Governor, Brian Schweitzer, to Chairman of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission (2005-2009). Like his mentor Mike Mansfield, Steve sought common ground solutions that worked for Montana.

His expertise caught national attention. In 2010, it led to his appointment by then Secretary of the Interior, Ken Salazar, as a Senior Advisor to the Secretary. Steve was the eyes and ears, and boots on the ground for the Secretary for the Rocky Mountain West and the Pacific Northwest.

A couple of years into his tenure with the Dept. of Interior, Steve was diagnosed with Stage 4 Squamous cell cancer of the throat. He struggled, but endured both Radiation and Chemotherapy treatments, which took their toll on a then “young” 60-year-old Steve Doherty. Steve had to step away from his Senior Advisor role with the Interior, to focus on getting well. His journey back to wellness took several years, with many near and dear friends and family acting, in his words as “his guardian angels - you know who you are.”

Motivated by his rebounding health and a desire to round off his State pension, Steve went back to work, as a Quasi-Judge, for the Montana State Tax Appeals Board from 2015-2021. He was appointed, by then Governor Steve Bullock, and was pleased to receive a unanimous confirmation from the full MT Senate for his nomination.

When Steve wasn’t slaying dragons or the ne’er-do-wells who would do harm to his beloved Montana peoples, places and resources...he could be found on a river, preferably the Smith, with either oars or a fly rod in his hands. Or you could find him traipsing about in a wheat field with one of his ever-present yellow lab bird dogs hoping to limit out on pheasant. Duck blinds were like a second home to him and his dogs and his many duck buddies. Steve was fond of wearing colorful ties, socks and Hawaiian shirts...thankfully, never at the same time. He was a passionate Griz Football fan. He was always up for an adventure, to see something new, to learn something new. In 1969, as a seventeen-year-old, Steve became a Foreign Exchange Student, and spent a year in Cologne, Germany. He had to see what East Germany was all about. So, he took a train to Berlin and made arrangements to cross into East Berlin at Checkpoint Charlie, to spend the day. That day trip profoundly affected Steve, and helped shape who he would become as a man. He bragged that he had been to the Great Wall of China, AND all 56 Counties of Montana.

He was an exhaustive reader. He curated an impressive personal collection of literature. Steve’s friends were his family, and his family was his paramount priority. Because he had so many irons in his fire, with competing interests taking him in many directions, it was always a privilege to share a meal or a pint with him. You are sorely missed.

Steve is survived by his two sisters and two brothers: Kathy Sprattler (Mark) of Billings MT, Mary Lauffer (Mike) of Spokane WA, Mike Doherty (Anne) of Spokane WA, and Tim Doherty (Leslie) Of Missoula MT. With many nieces and nephews, who now have kids, good ol’ Uncle Steve had become an exceptional, Great Uncle Steve.

A memorial is planned for Steve at 3pm, at the University Center (UC) Ballroom on the University of Montana Campus, Missoula, Mt on August 14, 2026. The family encourages you to express your own style of “Steve Aloha” by wearing either a colorful shirt or tie. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests any memorial donations be made to the Northern Plains Resource Council or the Montana Democratic Party.

