Obituary: Terra Davis

On July 19th, 2026, Terra Davis, 74, was reunited with her Savior and departed loved ones after a brief illness. Terra was born in Great Falls on April 29th, 1952, to the late Chauncey Cassidy of Great Falls and Verne “Sally” Dawson of Belt.

Terra attended CMR and in 1972 married her high school sweetheart, Robert Davis. They had one daughter, Charity Davis of Great Falls.

Over the years, Terra pursued many careers and interests. Early in her life, she owned and operated the Central West Healthfood Shop. There she gained a life-long interest in holistic healing. She used her knowledge to help others and was famous for her 2-minute headache cures.

Terra was also a dedicated florist, gardener and veterinary technician. The latter being a job she often brought home in the form of orphaned puppies and kittens in need of care. Terra loved animals and rescued many. Her kindness was not limited to animals. Terra volunteered often, feeding the hungry and less fortunate. The world will be a darker place without her in it.

In addition to her parents, Terra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters, Bonnie Cassidy of Great Falls, Joy Cassidy of Boise, ID, Judy Cassidy of Great Falls; and brother, John Cassidy of Great Falls. Survivors include her daughter, Charity Davis and brother Duane Cassity of Great Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor should be made to Dedman Animal Foundation in Fort Benton. Terra would have found joy in knowing she had helped homeless animals. Private services will be held at a later date.