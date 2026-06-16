Obituary: Terry Wayne Hilgendorf

Terry Wayne Hilgendorf passed away on June 11, 2026, in the Highgate Memory Care Unit, after battling the effects of Lewy Body Dementia for the past 7 years.

Terry was born on April 24, 1955, in Powell, Wyoming, to parents, Wayne and Barbara (Johnson) Hilgendorf. The family moved to Billings, where Terry and his younger brother, Greg, were raised. Terry attended and graduated from Billings West High School in 1973. Shortly after graduating, he joined the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1977. Terry met Scott Ballowe of Great Falls during his early Coastie years, and they have remained friends all these years. Not many people are privileged to find that kind of friendship, yet Terry knew he had something special. Thank you, Scott, for all your support during these tough years. While stationed in Port Angeles, Washington, Terry received an Associate of Applied Science -Real Estate Degree from Peninsula College in 1979. Terry then returned to Billings and in 1985, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a minor in geography from then called Eastern Montana College.

During his time in the service, Terry started his career in the title insurance business and continued in that career after graduating from college. He eventually moved to Lewistown to manage Realty Title Insurance Company. During this time, his employees (all women) set him up on a date with a local girl. This romance developed and eventually Terry proposed to Pat Evans. They were married on June 10,1989. Terry passed away, one day after their 37th anniversary. Terry became an instant father to Danielle Doney and Mark Doney, who kept him on his toes with their jokes and pranks. They were joined by their little sister, Michelle, in 1991.

That same year the family moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Terry started his career with First American Title. In 1990, the family moved to Great Falls where Terry became the branch manager. He continued to work for First American until his retirement in 2019. Over the years, he developed many friendships with other employees and clients, considering them to be like family. These friendships are treasured and not forgotten.

Terry was active in the Great Falls Realtor Association and the Montana Board of Realtors. He was also an active member of the Ad Club of Great Falls and had the honor of being a two-time Chairman of the Charlie Russell Art Auction.

Terry and Pat have been active members of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, participating in church services and activities. Terry attended Mass for as long as possible, until his disease made it no longer possible. Terry had a deep love of God and our Lord Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church.

Terry enjoyed spending time with his three granddaughters and watching their activities.

Terry is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Danielle (Brad) Ritter of Wilmette, IL., Mark (Julia) Doney of Great Falls, and Michelle (Ryan) Thomas of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Harley and Raegan Doney and Emmalyn Ritter; sister-in-law, Cathy Hilgendorf of North Carolina; and niece, Lucy Hilgendorf. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Greg; and stepmother, Joann.

The family will be hosting a Vigil at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. as well as a Funeral Liturgy at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 201 44th St. South Great Falls, Montana.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or The Great Falls Rescue Mission.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

