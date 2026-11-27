Theodore Ray Anderson ‘Ted’ passed away on October 22, 2026. He was a loving and devoted family man whose kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Ted was born on July 10, 1938, in Roundup, Montana, to Theodore Ray and Hazel Anderson. He was the younger brother of Fern and the older brother of Bill. During his childhood, the family lived in several Montana communities, including Great Falls, Conrad, and Brady. Ted started grade school in Great Falls at Russell Elementary. He later attended school in Brady and graduated high school from Conrad. He joked that in high school he lived through football season to get to basketball season. When he was not in school or playing sports, Ted could be found working at Pondera Public Drug or with his family at their parents Coffee Cup Cafe, and learning the construction trade with his dad.

After graduating from Conrad High School, he went on to attend Montana State College in Bozeman and joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Ted was in a car accident coming home from college that left him in a body cast for a year. During that time, he welcomed late-night chess games with his friend, Mr. Quamme. Before returning to college, Ted spent a few years doing construction work throughout the Golden Triangle area.

In the fall of 1964, Ted returned to Montana State College where he met Carol Drangstad on a blind date. Ted and Carol married the following year. They made their home in Bozeman, where Ted returned to doing construction work. Their first child, Randy, was born in 1968. The family followed various construction opportunities throughout the state until they settled in Great Falls in 1971. That same year, they welcomed their daughter, Kristyn. Ted built a respected career in construction and worked on many of the major projects completed in Great Falls during the 1970s and 1980s. Ted returned to college in 1987. He graduated from Northern Montana College in 1989, after which he worked in computerized drafting and estimating and served as an Auto CAD instructor for Northern's satellite campus in Great Falls. After a knee replacement, he was able to return to the trade he enjoyed most, construction.

Ted enjoyed family time and giving back to his community. Family was at the center of Ted's life. He found joy in coaching his children's basketball and baseball teams, gardening and canning with Carol, woodworking, playing games, and making Norwegian cookies with his family. He rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with his loved ones including: cheering on his granddaughters at sporting events and school activities, building snow masterpieces with his grandchildren, or creating special memories with his great-grandson by making pancakes and playing with the train set.

Ted also believed in serving his community. He volunteered at FISH and St. Ann's Kitchen and was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Y's Men's Club, and Sons of Norway. His kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others left a lasting impact on his family and friends. Though we will miss him, we are grateful for the countless memories he leaves behind and for the example he set for us. We can only hope to honor his legacy by carrying those lessons forward and striving to make a positive difference in the lives of others, just as he did.

Ted is survived by his wife, Carol; his siblings Fern Tronson and Bill (Lena) Anderson; his children, Randy Anderson and Kristyn (Aaron) Richtscheid; his granddaughters, Tawnya (Charlemagne) Dubois-Smith, Tori (Colter) Brown, and Miranda Paine; his great-grandchildren, Teagan, Bentley, Keenan, Harper, Colter Jr., and Titus; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Herb Tronson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1326 First Avenue North, Great Falls, Montana. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, FISH, St. Ann's Kitchen, Peace Hospice, or a charity of one's choice.

Our family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of North Tower 5th Floor at Benefis Health System and Peace Hospice.

A special thank you to Jim Carlson for the blessing of his care, support and friendship.