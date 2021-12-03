Obituary: Thomas A. Thompson

Thomas A. Thompson, 89, of Ulm, former Belt resident, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Thomas was born in Belt to Thomas Horner and Louisa (Farmer) Thompson on January 25, 1932.

After graduating from Belt High School in 1950, he studied electronics in Kansas City, KS. Following his time in the Air Force during the Korean War, Thomas went to work at General Mills in Belt. For many years, he worked as a carpenter at MAFB before he retired.

In 1961, Thomas married Helen M. Haugen in Belt, a union that lasted 60 years.He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and bee-keeping.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Haugen) Thompson; two daughters, Jona (Dan Love) Tollackson of Waterville, WA and Ardell (Elias) Hofer of Ulm; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.