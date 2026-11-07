Obituary: Torrence "Torri" Gay

In Loving Memory of Torrence "Torri" Gay

Torri was born on February 23, 2011, in Santa Cruz, California, to parents Tiffany Bartlett and Cory Gay. She passed on October 28, 2026, in Billings, Montana.

Some people come into this world and leave footprints on the hearts of everyone they meet. Torrence, lovingly known as Torri, was one of those rare souls. At just 15 years old, she left behind a lifetime of memories, endless love, and an impact that words could never fully describe.

Torri had a presence that could light up any room. She had a way of making people laugh, lifting spirits, and making others feel better even when they were having their hardest days. She was goofy, full of life, and unapologetically her own person. She had her own unique style, a love for dark colors with an occasional splash of light, and a personality that could never be duplicated.

Creativity ran through everything Torri did. She was a true artist with an incredible imagination and the ability to turn absolutely nothing into something beautiful. Give her a pen and paper, and she could draw just about anything you could imagine. She was artistic, intelligent, beautiful, and incredibly talented. Her creativity was one of the many things that made her so special.

Torri loved her sisters and the friends she chose as family. She had a special love for animals and nature, music, makeup, and finding ways to express herself. She was athletic, incredibly fast, and always ready to get silly and dance. Some of the most treasured memories will forever be the dance parties with Mom and her sisters, blaring music from the television, laughing, dancing, and making memories that will now be close to our hearts forever.

Above all, Torri was an angel who often thought of others before herself. She had a beautiful soul and a heart that touched so many people. Although her time was far too short, the love she gave and the lives she touched will continue to live on through everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Torri leaves behind her loving mother, Tiffany; three sisters, Aurora, Loralai, and Remington; stepfather, Scott; stepsisters, Olivia, Jazmynn, and Cailynn; and stepbrother, Cameron. She also leaves behind her foster parents, Amber and Jose; and foster brothers, Jr, AJ, and Dom; father, Cory and fiancé Kylie; and sisters, Everly and Emery. She will also be deeply missed by countless extended family members, friends and everyone whose life she touched along the way.

To the world, she was Torrence Gay. To so many she was Torri. But to her mama, she will forever be her firstborn baby girl, her "TorTor," her little dinosaur.

There will never be enough words to express how deeply she is loved or how much she is missed. Fifteen years was not nearly enough time, but those 15 years will forever be treasured. Her laughter, her silliness, her warmth, her dancing, and the beautiful person she was will never be forgotten.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

