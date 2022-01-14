Obituary: Troy Wesley Geaudry

Troy Wesley Geaudry was born on December 8, 1959, in Fort Belknap, MT, near the Milk River. He was raised in Great Falls, MT. He went to Franklin Elementary, West Jr. High, and CMR High School.

He enjoyed attending concerts and watching sports. Troy spent every Sunday watching the Vikings game, along with cheering on the Red Sox and Nascar.

Troy worked at Petco for over ten years. He loved all the animals. He was a celebrity at Petco and even fostered many creatures at his home. He loved all seven of his pets at home too.

Troy is survived by his wife, Suzanne Clairmont; his children, Wayne Khek Geaudry, Tiffany Geaudry, Amy Geaudry, Jesse Scollin, Sarah Clairmont, and Travis Clairmont; siblings, Sue Geaudry, Lily Hatch, Pattie Depping, and Doris Sack; as well as his ten grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.