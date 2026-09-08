Obituary: Vern Monroe

To summarize Vern Monroe’s impact on others would be to write a novel. Vern was a man who never sat and never quit, even when his body suggested it. He took pride in caring for his family, property, and community. Whether it was plowing snow for neighbors or fixing broken toys for his grandkids, he was always helping others. He loved his wife Myrna, his family, his dog Dixie, his church, and especially his lawn. If Vern Monroe were to leave this world in any way, it would be on his lawnmower right after finishing the last patch of grass in his beautiful yard - which is exactly how he chose to pass, leaving his family in both grief and smiles. His grit and no-nonsense approach to life has been an inspiration to those around him for as long as he lived.

Vern was born on Sunday, December 4th 1938, to Jerome and Magdalena “Maggie” Monroe in Conrad, Montana. He grew up with his 4 siblings in Valier, Montana, where he resided for the majority of his life. Together as a family, they grew their farm that is still running to this day. He attended Valier High School, where he was known for his athleticism and graduated in 1957.

After turning down an offer to play football in Helena, he ventured east to North Dakota to learn to be a mechanic. Two years later - on October 28th 1961 - he married the love of his life, Myrna Bruner. Less than one month after their wedding day, Vern was called to service for the US Army.

In November 1961 he started his journey with the Army. He went all over the country, starting in basic training, then attended engineering school in Virginia for three months. Then he headed to Fort Lewis before being stationed in Alaska, followed by Tacoma Washington, where Myrna was able to join him. He ended his time with the army on August 20th 1963, and was with the Army Reserve until he was released in 1967.

When they returned home from Tacoma in 1964, Myrna was pregnant with their first born, Kip. Later came Teri, and Veronica “Roni.” They raised all three children on the farm outside the town of Valier. During this time, Vern worked for Pondera County Road Department. He loved this job and his road grader and retired after 35 years. He lived his dream retirement - by doing whatever he wanted to do. Between helping his son-in-law with plumbing, driving truck on the farm, attending nearly every sporting event his grandkids were in, and plowing snow for the Catholic church he loved so much, Vern’s life was anything but boring.

Vern’s body started to fail in these last few years, but that did not stop him from living. He still would drive around Valier in his side-by-side with Dixie in the passenger seat. Although attached to an oxygen tank and cords - which he referred to as his “leash” - he never once gave up. He refused to be defined by his physical limits, which are no longer obstacles for him. His family and friends are at peace knowing he can move, hear, see, and breathe again in Heaven.

Vern is survived by his wife, Myrna Monroe; daughter and son-in-law Teri and Tom Belnap; daughter and son-in-law Roni and Jody Habel; grandchildren Trevor Belnap (Cody Leatherman), Thane Belnap (Randy Neureuter), Marisa Schlemper (Zoey Schlemper), Darin Habel (Nicole Habel), and Mikenzie Habel (Logan Herman); sister Alice Garman; brother-in-law, Bill Leys; and many nieces and nephews.

Vern is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Maggie Monroe; his son, Kip Monroe; brothers Robert, Richard, and Harry Lee Monroe; sister Agnes Leys; brother-in-law Dick Garman; sister-in-law Rose Monroe.

Services will be held at St. Francis Church in Valier. The Vigil will be on Tuesday, September 8th at 7:00 pm. The funeral services will take place on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow at the Lake Francis Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Valier Fire Department, Valier Education Foundation Dick Monroe Scholarship, and the Valier Senior Center.

Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com [asperfh.com].

