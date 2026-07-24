Obituary: Wayne Arnst

Wayne Arnst was born on August 20, 1939, in Conrad Montana to Jake and Gertie (Eggers) Arnst. Wayne spent his childhood in Valier, MT graduating from Valier High School in 1957, working for local farmers through high school. Following graduation, he went to work in the oil fields then joined the Army in 1959. After leaving the Army in 1962 he traveled to Mexico,worked for Boeing in the Midwest, the Conrad Implement Company, and the Blueprint and Letter Company in Great Falls. From there he embarked on what would be his greatest adventure - an “around-the-world” cruise at the helm of a 30-foot Tahiti ketch sailboat named “Maverick”.

Upon his return to Montana, Wayne renewed an acquaintance with a certain young lady, Genise Bonnet, from across the street, who finally caught and kept his attention. After a short courtship, Wayne and Genise were married at Valier Lutheran Church on June 7, 1969. Wayne attended one year of college at Northern Montana College in Havre, while Genise was teaching, before moving to Missoula where he received a degree in journalism from the University of Montana in 1972. Wayne and Genise then settled in Great Falls where he embarked on his 32-year career at the Great Falls Tribune. During those years the people of North Central Montana were blessed with his beautiful photography and his writings as the outdoor editor.

Wayne and Genise made the most of the great outdoors of Montana, fishing, hunting, camping, and adventuring with their two daughters, Tana and Toni. Wayne retired from the Tribune in 2004. In 2010 they moved to North Dakota where he lived out his later years still camping and fishing, as long as the fish kept biting. Wayne was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church, confessing his faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. His favorite hobby was hand making wooden crosses and blessing people with a reminder of the peace and comfort Christ promises to bring to their lives. His tag line of All Glory Goes 2 God (AGG2G) has been spread all over the world through these crosses. Be certain that on the Last Day, Wayne will be raised from the grave, new in body and mind, to live in eternity with Jesus.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Genise; daughters, Tana (Brian) McKenna of Mapleton, ND and Toni (Mark) Underdal of Ledger, MT; grandchildren, Jake (Kira) Foster, Michael (Hanna) McKenna, Rachel (Connor) Crary, and Brady (Jami) McKenna; and great-grandson Eddison Wayne McKenna; brother, Donny Arnst of Westminster, CO. Wayne alsoleaves behind many other beloved family members. Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Bill, and infant sister Janelle.

We give thanks to God for the life and witness of Wayne, confident that he now rests from his labors in the arms of his Savior. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" (Psalm 116:15). As we bid farewell to this faithful servant, we take comfort in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection of the dead, knowing that we will be reunited with him on the Last Day.