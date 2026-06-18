Obituary: Wendy Herford

Wendy Herford went home to be with Jesus on June 14, 2026, following a short stay at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana. On July 2, 1968, Wendy was born to Sharon and Mike Farnsworth in Great Falls, Montana. She spent her childhood years in Great Falls graduating from Great Falls High School.

She met the love of her life, James (Jim), and were married in June 1987. They began building their naval life in California and Washington. In 2005, Wendy returned to Great Falls and continued to build her life with her children. Wendy and Jim had three beautiful children, James, Christina, and Michael.

Wendy obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate through Great Falls Vo-Tech and provided care at many different facilities and agencies throughout her life. Later she volunteered at Peace Hospice House Great Falls until the decline of her health. Wendy had a big heart and cared deeply for those she attended to.

Wendy's strong faith was an inspiration and helped her navigate life's many challenges. Over the years, Wendy found joy in cross stitching, painting, drawing, gardening, playing cards, collecting, and decorating. She enjoyed camping and spending time at her grandparents' property. Wendy's favorite flower was the iris, and her favorite color was purple. Wendy cherished time spent with family, friends, and her fur babies. Over the past few years Wendy's health declined, interfering with her abilities to fully patriciate in the activities and functions that were most important in her life. Wendy was compassionate, kind, and loved her family and friends deeply.

She leaves behind her children, James, Christina, and Michael Herford; sisters, Cari (Brian) Davids and Brandy (Sam) Eason; nieces and nephews, Ashly (Tim) Staples, Jessica (Tom) Hodge, Alee Eason, and Jacob Eason; great nieces and nephew, Sophia Staples; Eli and Evie Hodge; Uncle Wes (Angie) Perkins and Aunt Sharyn Schrader; and many cousins. Long time friends, Christy and Wade (daughters: Twila and Meadow) Ketterling. Her family will carry forward her legacy of love, kindness, and resilience.

Wendy is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Jim; loving parents, Sharon and Mike Farnsworth; grandparents, Al and Lucille Perkins, Della and Ed Farnsworth; Uncle Lee Schrader; Uncle Rod Farnsworth; and cousin, Jason Schrader.

Family, friends, and all who knew Wendy are heartbroken by her sudden passing. We pray her memory brings peace to us all.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

