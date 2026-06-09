Obituary: William “Bill” E. Rous

William “Bill” E. Rous of Denton, Montana passed away on June 4, 2026 after battling a lengthy illness. Bill was born on August 4, 1956 in Great Falls, Montana to Leo and Marge Rous.

During his school years, Bill was known for his athleticism, playing football, basketball, and track. He was also in FFA and was homecoming king. After graduation he enjoyed softball, playing pool, and bowling. He also enjoyed hunting and drag racing with friends and family.

Bill drove truck for numerous farmers, ranchers, and businesses until he went into business for himself (Wm Rous Trucking) where he trucked thousands of bushels of grain for Denton area farmers. Bill was also a generous supporter of the Denton Lions Club and the youth in Denton.

Bill is preceded in death by his dad, Leo Rous; his brother, Bob; and his grandma, Letha. He is survived by close family members and his many friends. The family requests memorials be made to the Denton Lions Club or Denton Ambulance.

In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Creel Funeral Home website.