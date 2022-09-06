Obituary: William "Bill" Garberg

A life-long Montana, William "Bill" Garberg slipped from this life on June 11, 2022, in Great Falls. He was born to Arthur and Volga Garberg on October 21, 1946.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965 and also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Bill attended Eastern Montana College and then joined the U.S. Army, serving as a combat engineer in Vietnam.

When Bill returned home from the Army, married and had a son, Jason. He served the Great Falls community by helping veterans as a founding member of Veterans Support Group in 1994, becoming a mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court, and volunteering at the Grace Home veterans shelter.

Bill worked for Brevig Body Works, and later owned and operated his own auto body shop.

Bill loved his family - his brother Don (deceased); his two sisters Garnet, and Lola; and his son Jason. He especially loved spending time with Jason motorcrossing and at the family cabin in Neihart.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday September 14th at 11:00am at Faith Lutheran church in Great Falls.

