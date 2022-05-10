Obituary: William (Bill) John Nevins

William (Bill) John Nevins passed away April 24, 2022. He was born February 15, 1954, the first born son to Wilfred and Mary Nevins. He attended school in Great Falls graduating from C.M. Russell High school in 1973. He held numerous jobs looking for the right career path. He attended and graduated from the University of Great Falls in 1997, where he earned bachelor's degrees in both Criminal Justice and Wildlife Management. Bill finally found his perfect career working at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office until retiring in 2011, at the rank of Sergeant.

Bill found his love of the outdoors early in life. He was eager to be outdoors whether it was family hunting trips clear to Mosby, Boy Scout camping trips (including National and World Jamborees), high school rodeos, working on his ranch, or fishing the wonderful rivers of Montana. This eventually also led to enjoying and assisting his niece RoseMary with her horses and the Montana Cowboy Polo Association. His knowledge and passion for the outdoors and horsemanship was priceless and will greatly be missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Wilfred L. and Mary A. Nevins.

A memorial of Bill will be held Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Missouri River Horsemen Arena (the former Sheriff Posse Grounds). 2900 6th Street NW, Great Falls, MT. Interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery following the Celebration of Life service. Food will also be available after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to the Simms Volunteer Fire Department.

Bill is survived by his daughters: Jennifer (David) Kolar (Bettendorf, IA), Wendy (Cooper) Martin (Pendroy, MT); Stepsons Jared (Sarah) Edinger (Sherwood, OR), Chad Edinger (Great Falls, MT), Lance (Shanel) Burgess (Scottsdale, AZ); Siblings Joyce Nevins Ginsberg (Pasco, WA), Barbara (Les) Carbis (Great Falls, MT), and Bruce (Jeanne) Nevins (Clancy, MT); Grandchildren Bradyn Kolar, Porter and Avery Martin, Jared Edinger Jr., Jasper and Theo Edinger, Noah Daniel, Emmett and Kaia Burgess; Nieces Elizabeth and Kathryn Ginsberg, RoseMary and Sarah Carbis, Meagan and Nicole Nevins; Great nephews William J. Carbis, Dominic and Jackson Nevins; Aunt Irene Peper (Kaneohe, HI) and numerous cousins.