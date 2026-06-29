Obituary: William Oscar Hendrickson

William Oscar Hendrickson, age 83, passed on June 24, 2026. He is survived by his three children Michael, Sara, and Ashley, four grandchildren, two sisters Joanne and Mary, brother Clint, and many more extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Anne and John, and brothers Leroy and Robert.

Dad, I remember many times as a young boy you would often take me to the Hendrickson ranch to spend time with family and to other nearby ranches where you would spend your time working hard and fixing vehicles. Even though we spent many years apart, I'm thankful for those simple moments as I think of them often. Now you can rest peacefully.

- Michael

I hope my dad is at peace. Although our childhood was rocky, we all made it through and are thriving. I'm grateful that we can all come together to lay our father to rest. When we look back at who brought us into this world, I am grateful. May our father rest in peace.

- Sara

Dad, you will be missed and you were loved. Will miss you everyday and think about you everyday. You were a wonderful person to everyone. And was very nice to everyone. I am sad you are gone but you will never be forgotten. Love and miss you.

- Ashley

We would like to extend our gratitude to Mary Ellen for her assistance and coordination over the years, and the staff at Meadowlark Assisted Living and Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory for the care of our Dad. At this time, there are no plans for funeral services but the family may decide at a later date to gather in remembrance.