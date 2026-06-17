Paulette "Polly" Lorriane Haxton

Paulette "Polly" Lorraine (Bielenberg) Haxton, born on May 21, 1950, in San Francisco, California, cherished daughter of Don Bielenberg and Vera (Samelson) Lawrence, passed away surrounded by love and family on June 14, 2026. Polly's journey began in the picturesque Swan Lake, Montana, where her father played a pivotal role in the community's foundation and development.

Known for her beauty and sassy personality, Polly spent her youthful days by the beaches of Swan Lake, creating wild memories with her best friend, Elaine (Patterson) Peterson, breaking hearts and breaking the rules. Part of her youth was also spent in Los Angeles, CA, living on Mulholland Drive where she attended Hollywood High School, mingling with the stars, including John Ritter, before returning to her beloved Montana, graduating from Bigfork High School in 1968.

Polly pursued her passion for art at Montana State University, where she also managed the famous Molly Brown Bar, forging a lifelong friendship with then owner Phil Frey. It was at the Garden Bar in Bigfork on July 4, 1969, where she met Andrew Edward Prinzing, who lifted her onto the bar top and declared to world his intention to marry her — a promise that came true one year later, on July 24, 1970. They were married for twenty-five years, raising their beloved children, Natasha and Nick.

A successful business manager in Helena, Great Falls and later Missoula, Polly's tenacity was evident in both her professional pursuits and family life. In 1996, she found love again with Flynn John Haxton, a gentle farmer who serenaded her with songs on his guitar. They wed on November 24, 2007, building a bond of friendship and compassion, together navigating the challenges of Polly's long battle with dementia, where Flynn's unwavering support shone brightly.

Polly is preceded in death by her sister, Laurie Lawrence; mother, Vera Lawrence; stepfather, Vern Lawrence; stepmother, Geraldine Bielenberg; and father, Don Bielenberg. She is survived by her devoted husband, Flynn; daughter, Natasha (Ryan) Jones of Missoula with grandsons Preston and Adam; son, Nick (Dani) Prinzing of Great Falls with grandsons Payne and Lex; brother, Danny Bielenberg of Missoula; sisters, Karen Bielenberg of Kalispell, and Gayle Dudding of Columbia Falls; niece, Erin Hynes of Rockville, MD; and nephew, Edward Hynes of Columbia Falls. She is also survived by Flynn's beloved children and grandchildren whom Polly loved deeply, daughters, Janora (Jeremy Williams) Haxton of Missoula with granddaughter Reiss and grandson Brenn, Jana (Quentin Jackson) Haxton of Minneapolis, MN, with grandsons Noah and Anders, and Ann (Chris) Manford of Roundup, and son David Haxton of Cody, Wyoming.

Polly's kind heart and vibrant spirit will forever be remembered by all who knew her. A family burial will be held this summer in Swan Lake, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

