Police: Schools to start releasing students after incident at nearby apartment complex

GREAT FALLS — Multiple schools were under a shelter-in-place alert following an incident at a nearby apartment complex on Thursday, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
A large police presence formed at an apartment complex on Central Avenue. In an update shared at 2:35 p.m., police say the incident remains ongoing.
Great Falls police say East Middle School and Lewis and Clark Elementary are preparing to do a "release with care." The shelter-in-place alert had been issued for the following three schools.
- East Middle School
- Lewis and Clark Elementary
- Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind
KRTV is working to learn more about this incident, check back with us for updates.