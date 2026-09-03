Police: Schools to start releasing students after incident at nearby apartment complex

GREAT FALLS — Multiple schools were under a shelter-in-place alert following an incident at a nearby apartment complex on Thursday, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

A large police presence formed at an apartment complex on Central Avenue. In an update shared at 2:35 p.m., police say the incident remains ongoing.

Great Falls police say East Middle School and Lewis and Clark Elementary are preparing to do a "release with care." The shelter-in-place alert had been issued for the following three schools.



East Middle School

Lewis and Clark Elementary

Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind

KRTV is working to learn more about this incident, check back with us for updates.