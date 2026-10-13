Political veteran Galloway faces newcomer Holland in race for MT Senate District 11

GREAT FALLS — MTN continues its profiles of Great Falls area candidates for the Montana House and Senate.

In Senate District 11, a legislative veteran is seeking to return to Helena. His opponent is not new to politics, but is making her first run for public office.

Watch the video below:

Steven Galloway and Valynda Holland seek Senate District 11 seat

Senate District 11 is currently represented by Republican Daniel Emrich. But he chose not to seek re-election.

The district includes the Riverview area and Black Eagle, then across the river to 38th Street, south to 10th Avenue, then east, including Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Republican Steven Galloway was born and raised in Great Falls and previously served two terms in the Montana House.

Watch the full interview with Steven Galloway:

Steven Galloway discusses the race for SD 11

He’s been a businessman for more than 50 years.

He says he can offer a commonsense voice in the legislature.

“We need to make sure that silly things aren't getting passed. I take just as much pride in killing bad legislation as I do in passing good legislation, because sometimes some really silly stuff comes through over there that's just totally detrimental. It might sound good up front, but you have to look at what's going to happen down the road,” said Galloway.

Democrat Valynda Holland grew up in Deer Lodge.

Watch the full interview with Valynda Holland:

Valynda Holland discusses the race for SD 11

She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in July to go along with a degree in medical billing and coding.

When she was 18, she volunteered with a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign.

She says some of the main themes on the campaign trail hit close to home.

“I've moved twice this year. So, I am no stranger to housing insecurity. And then just recently having my surgery, for my appendix and my hernia that I didn't know I had. I was greeted by billing before I was ever even visited by a doctor or anything like that to address the issue,” said Holland.

Ballots were mailed out on Friday, October 9th, and election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.