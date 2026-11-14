Pony Up brings honky-tonk vibes, line dancing and puzzle nights to Black Eagle's former Pit Stop spot

BLACK EAGLE — A popular Black Eagle watering hole is open again under new ownership and a new name — and it's serving up a full slate of unique events for customers.

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Pony Up open in Black Eagle in former Pit Stop location

What was once the Pit Stop is now the Pony Up, a honky-tonk-style bar and eatery owned by Great Falls husband-and-wife duo Andrew and Lyla Brown. When the Pit Stop shut down, it left locals wondering what would take its place. The Browns, who also run the popular Magpie in downtown Great Falls, didn't take long to answer.

"I think the name says it all. Pony up," Andrew Brown said.

The couple already had a track record in the food service industry, and when this opportunity presented itself, they decided to jump in the saddle.

"We decided that it was something that we really wanted to do. We really wanted to have our own location and bring more of, like, a honky tonk to Great Falls," Andrew Brown said.

The pair installed a dance floor to complement the boot-scooting vibe and launched fun-filled traditions like Wednesday Puzzle Night. Teams of four put their eating, drinking, and puzzle-solving skills on display in what Andrew Brown describes as "organized chaos."

"You have to drink 16 beers, 12 tacos, and finish a 300-piece puzzle. I think it's a lot of fun. It's a rush," Lyla Brown said.

The Pony Up also features a karaoke night and live music on weekends.

"On Fridays we have a DJ night, but before that we do line dancing, some country line dancing. It is free for people to come in to learn a couple of steps, so that's pretty fun," Lyla Brown said.

While the Pony Up doesn't serve the same broasted chicken the Pit Stop was known for, it offers its own version — Broski'ed Chicken.

"It's still like super flavorful," Andrew Brown said.

The menu also includes a new take on the popular smashburger, called the Stumpy Burger.

"So we decided we'd smash the bun, too. So we smash the bun on the grill on top of cheese, and it makes, like, this really delicious crispy cracker cheese fun," Andrew Brown said.

The Pony Up currently offers a full-service bar, but the Browns plan to pour their own draughts soon from Odd World Brewery.

"It's going to be the best beer in the world. It's an odd world," Andrew Brown said.

The Browns say they are waiting for final state approval but hope to be brewing within the next few weeks. They're also exploring other options.

"We're also planning on doing seltzers and really just trying to find a little niche to market ourselves into and just find something really good and unique," Andrew Brown said. "I think that we have enough of a creative process with the things that we do that recipe development shouldn't be too crucial of a thing."

With its unique menu, local art, and puzzling promotions, the Pony Up is filling a nightlife niche in Black Eagle.

"We are hoping to bring this, make this like a Great Falls Black Eagles staple because we need it. I think it's awesome," Lyla Brown said.

