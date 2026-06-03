Browning teen makes history with prestigious scholarship to Northwestern University

BROWNING — For Browning High School senior Sophia Guerrero-Gobert, a single college acceptance notification changed the course of her future.

Guerrero-Gobert has become the first student in Browning High School in history to earn the highly competitive QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, securing a full scholarship to Northwestern University valued at more than $500,000 when including tuition, housing, meals, books, and educational support through graduation.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Browning student earns elite scholarship

The achievement is not only a personal milestone but a historic one for the school and community.

QuestBridge is one of the most selective college scholarship and matching programs in the United States. Each year, thousands of high-achieving students from across the country apply for the opportunity to attend some of the nation's most prestigious universities. Only a small percentage are selected as QuestBridge Scholars and matched with partner institutions.

Students chosen for the program are recognized not only for academic excellence, but also for leadership, perseverance, resilience, and their ability to overcome challenges while making meaningful contributions to their schools and communities.

"It's the biggest college match in the country," Guerrero-Gobert said. "Quest has a list of colleges, really prestigious schools, and then you can apply early. So, it's like an early decision."

For Guerrero-Gobert, the process culminated in a life-changing match.

"I got matched with Northwestern University," she said.

The news brought excitement and relief to both Guerrero-Gobert and her family. As one of five daughters, she has watched her older sisters navigate the financial challenges of higher education.

"I was so happy because seeing my older sisters, how they had to pay through college, it's so grueling that they have to apply for so many scholarships every year," she said.

Her mother, Sonya Gobert, said the accomplishment brought tears of joy.

MTN News Sonya Gobert

"These are tears of happiness," Gobert said. "I'm just really proud to see her as someone who reaches past and takes on something that is bigger than her. She had the confidence. She had the pride to do it, and I'm just really proud of Sophia."

Gobert said the scholarship eases a significant burden for the family.

"To see her have that full ride—I do have four other daughters that are in the university–and they have a lot of stress when it comes to financial support," she said.

The opportunity first came onto Guerrero-Gobert's radar through Browning High School counselor Tammy Hill-Reaghan, who encouraged her to apply.

"One of the very first scholarships that I came across was QuestBridge, and I just threw it out there," Hill-Reaghan said. "And Sophie applied."

MTN News Tammy Hill-Reaghan

Hill-Reaghan said Guerrero-Gobert's character makes the achievement even more meaningful.

"You just couldn't get a greater kid for this to happen to," she said.

Beyond celebrating the accomplishment, Hill-Reaghan hopes it serves as inspiration for other students in Browning and across Indian Country.

"It's really important for our students to apply, to believe that they can do this because they can," Hill-Reaghan said. "They are our next generation. They're the leaders. And wow, can you imagine educated Native students leading us and what our community's going to be like?"

Guerrero-Gobert plans to study environmental engineering at Northwestern University, with the goal of bringing her knowledge back home to help address challenges facing her community.

"I'm going to major in environmental engineering so that I can bring some of the stuff I learn at Northwestern here," she said. "Things to improve, like water waste management or other forms of energy, because we need that here."

Her commitment to returning and serving her community is one of the qualities Hill-Reaghan admires most.

"For her to have this opportunity and have a goal to go off and become educated but bring it back to our community, what better can you ask for?" she said.

As Guerrero-Gobert prepares to begin her college journey this fall, her story is already making an impact far beyond the classroom.

For students in Browning, her achievement serves as a powerful reminder that opportunities at the nation's most elite universities are within reach, and that one student's success can help inspire an entire community.

