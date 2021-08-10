Butte boy starts fundraiser to benefit hospital

BUTTE — Nine-year-old Kaden Vaira of Butte is more than just a talent on the trampoline - he also has a big heart and he wants to help those who help others.

Kaden recently made a for his YouTube page to raise money to donate to St. James HealthCare in Butte.

“They do so much for the people that help with like broken legs and all that stuff and I wanted to give them the credit that they deserve,” said Kaden.

His father Jeff learned Kaden wanted to create a video for his YouTube page; he thought his son was just going to sing songs he wrote. Instead, he wrote a script asking people to support the Butte hospital.

“It makes you proud as a parent, I feel like I’m raising him right and I’m really proud of his concept that he came up with and his slogan,” said Jeff.

His creative slogan: “Help the people that help you the most,” said Kaden.

All the donations made to his GoFundMe page will be given to the hospital.

“I think that is the sweetest thing. We have definitely had kids try to raise money here and there. The fact that he started a GoFundMe page to help out the hospital is truly amazing, we are so grateful for him,” said Kacie Bartholomew, director of development for the St. James Foundation.

Kaden said when he grows up he’d like to be a baseball player, and even if he makes it to the big leagues, he says he’s going to keep his Youtube channel and use it to raise money for good causes.

“So that I can give away money and help the homeless and help all those people that are in need,” said Kaden.

Kaden said there’s a lot of people he wants to help. “Yeah,” Kaden said. “I'm not done yet.”

Some popular hospital programs people can donate to include the Cancer Center, for patients that need financial help there’s the Patient Compassion Fund, and in times of emergency such as travel expenses, there’s the Associate Crisis Fund.