Coming up in Great Falls: Candy Cane Lane

GREAT FALLS — The proceeds from the this year's Candy Cane Lane event in Great Falls will go toward helping people affected by the Gibson Flats and Denton fires.

Candy Cane Lane will be at Jaycee Park (225 23rd Avenue NE) on Friday, December 17, and Saturday, December 18, from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be free hot cocoa, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and maps of registered homes decorated for Christmas will be handed out.

The Facebook event page explains:

We release the maps at our event on December 17 & 18. You can pick up a map as well as cocoa at the event located at Jaycee Park! You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt.

When you come to the park, you’ll be able to make a donation to help the fire victims.

"We were like, what are the immediate needs in our community? With the recent fires in Denton and the Gibson Flats, we just decided the proceeds would best benefit those families,” said event organizer Jill Skinner. "We will be reaching out to them but they are also more than welcome to reach out to our Candy Cane Lane Great Falls website.”

Here is video from 2017:

