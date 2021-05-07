Community rallies to help the Weir family after deadly crash

GREAT FALLS — Two of this year’s Five Under 35 honorees have teamed up and combined resources to raise money for the Weir family. Support for the family has been pouring in since late March, when a crash east of Great Falls took the lives of two of the Weir family, 35-year-old dad Tyler and 10-year-old son Wyatt. Mom Jen and children Weston and Wakely continue to recover. Jen provides updates on “ The Weir Family Warriors ” page.

Money and support is being raised by people in Great Falls, throughout Montana and beyond, including by Five Under 35 winners Anna Christofferson, who owns the Heidelberg Lounge, and Jessi Oeleis, who owns Roe River Boutique.

Christofferson and Oeleis spent time brainstorming how they could work together to help the Weirs. They also joined forces with Kate Neil, who owns craft company Kglowandco. Neil works with Christofferson to put on craft classes at the Heidelberg. Together, they came up with a Weir-inspired design to feature on Oeleis’ clothing (sweatshirts, onesies, t-shirts) and in Neil’s woodworking, including special art kits for kids. They also pooled resources to create a raffle.

“We’re trying to figure out how can we help in some way and we couldn’t quite figure out what to do. When Anna got in contact and started throwing some ideas around, it just kind of came together,” Oeleis said.

“I feel like those facebook pages, you almost feel like you know those people. So it was just one of those things people that are so giving in the community, it was easy to come together to try to give back to help during such a terrible time that most people couldn’t grasp,” explained Christofferson.

Raffle prizes include:



$200 gift card for Izaak Walton Inn

$200 gift card for Chico Hot Springs

Night at Hampton Inn in Great Falls

$75 credit for Kglowandco for wood sign

Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler, Yeti Rambler 12oz Colster Can Insulator, cooler bag, three beach towels, hand towel with fundraiser logo, drink cup, swim coverup, journal, pen

Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Heidelberg Lounge. Money can also be sent via Venmo to Oeleis. You can contact Oeleis on Roe River Boutique’s Facebook page for more information and details. Proceeds help the Weir family. Drawings for the raffle start on Monday, May 10th; prizes will be given away each day through Friday, May 14th.