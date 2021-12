KRTV is hosting its 14th annual "Day Of Giving" on Thursday, December 9, at Super 1 Foods from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event helps collect items and donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots.

We encourage people to drop by and make a donation - of food, toys, clothing, and/or cash - to help these organizations help others in our community.

Come see us at Super 1 Foods located at 3160 10th Avenue South!