Dolly Parton’s 'Imagination Library' expands across Montana

HELENA — Montana children up to the age of five are now able to receive a free book each month thanks to Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” and a State of Montana partnership.

“I’m so excited to be launching my Imagination Library statewide in Montana!” said Parton in a message announcing the expansion into Montana. “I want to send my very special thanks to First Lady Susan Gianforte for her partnership in making this amazing gift available to children and families across the state.”

As first lady, Gianforte has been working to expand literacy to empower more Montana children.

“Literacy is critical for our kids and their development. When parents read to their kids or when a child reads, it engages them, it fires their imagination, and sparks their curiosity,” Gianforte said in a news release. “I’m proud of the partnership we’ve developed with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and local organizations throughout Montana. Working together, we’ll make sure all our youngest kids have access to reading resources so they can dream, grow, and reach their full potential.”

Any child up to the age of five can be registered by their guardian by clicking here.

The Imagination Library mails more than two million age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children with the help of partner agencies.

The partnership will assist programs already in place while also expanding programs statewide to every zip code in all of Montana’s 56 counties.

Patron’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 through the Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

In the nearly three decades of existence, the program has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.

