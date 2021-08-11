Family is preparing for the annual "Pumpkins For A Cause" event

About 14 miles northwest of Vaughn, 22-year old Jordan Schroeder and his dad Phil are busy preparing for their annual "Pumpkins For A Cause" event in October.

Jordan, a member of Special Olympics, started the idea by giving out pumpkins several years ago, and then his parents worked with him to create an annual event to help non-profit agencies in our community.

This is their seventh year hosting the event. Last year they raised more than $8,000 for the Great Falls Rescue Mission; another other previous recipient is Eagle Mount Great Falls.

Jordan's father Phil helps grow the pumpkins and says they have been able to withstand this hot weather thanks to plenty of watering and care, but they are expecting another good crop for the event this year. He is not exactly sure how the crop will compare to last year’s but said they were fortunate to have gotten as much support as they did last year and expect a repeat.

“We’ve been very fortunate with this and been able to give back so much to some really helpful local communities,” Phil said. “It’s an opportunity for all families, but especially families that have young children or children with some special needs to come out and enjoy picking out a pumpkin and getting a hayride and just taking a ride out into the country and supporting an awesome local charity.”

Families can come and pick pumpkins and corn for no charge. Donations will be accepted in person. There will be pumpkins, colored corn, and a hayride on October 2nd. It's located at 87 Meridian Lane (northwest of Vaughn).