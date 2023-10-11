Watch Now
Flying S is hosting 'Socktober' in Great Falls

Posted at 1:39 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 15:44:20-04

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with staff members at Flying S Title & Escrow in Great Falls about “Socktober.” They are accepting donations of new socks that will be given to the Great Falls Rescue Mission and Stand Up For Students. You can drop off new socks at Flying S at 110 Second Street South; click here for more information, or call 406-761-8796.

