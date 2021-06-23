Great Falls man builds a "wheelchair" for injured dog

GREAT FALLS — Take one step into Richard Hart’s garage, and you can immediately tell he’s a builder. The projects in the workshop, the 1980 Corvette, the dozens of deer and moose racks - it’s all who Richard is. He recently ran into a project he couldn’t finish on his own, though.

He took his dog to Best Friends Animal Hospital and met Gunner, a Doberman who can’t use his hind legs, forced to lay on a pad all day while he is being taken care of, but Richard wanted to change that. He reached out to some people to help build a wheelchair for Gunner so he can move around easier and will donate it to the hospital so they can use it in the future.

“It breaks my heart to see any dog like this, so I knew I needed to help somehow,” Hart said.

Hart was able to find someone who donated bicycles for the tires, and he was able to finish the wheelchair in about a day.

“He actually belongs to a friend of mine I’ve known for some time, and I know she appreciates it as much as Gunner,” Hart added.

Gunner and Monty

Not only does Gunner appreciate the help from Hart, but he also appreciates another patient as well - he recently became friends with Monty, a mixed puppy who lost his foot at birth. They have become best friends and are almost inseparable.

Doctor Michael Norton operated on Gunner, and he can tell their connection is helping them both: "Gunner has that spirit of a dog, you know… and Monty has been here a long time… but the wheelchair will help and Gunner’s story can continue."

They both need constant care, so it makes sense they want to spend time together. They don’t have the most comfortable situations but they have plenty of helping hands keeping watch over them.

If you would like to donate to help with Gunner's or Monty's care, call Best Friends Animal Hospital at 406-453-2200.

