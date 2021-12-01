How you can help people affected by the Gibson Flats fire

A fire ripped through the Gibson Flats area just southeast of Great Falls early Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported - but the fire destroyed 11 homes, 11 garages, seven outbuildings, and numerous cars.

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. and started in a field; the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There is no word yet on exactly how many people have been displaced or directly affected by the fire, but a group of three women is already rallying to help them.

Tiffany Ross, Kayla Ruiz, and Melanie Paul stepped up to organize relief before the fire was even out.

They will be in the parking lot of Montana Credit Union (Central Avenue between 14th and 15th streets) on Saturday, December 4th, from 6 pm to 7 pm, collecting new and gently-used items for the families affected by the fires.

Items to consider: clothing, shoes, toiletries, food for pets, and bedding - or any items you feel would be helpful in their time of need.

They have also created a Facebook group where people can get more information and coordinate donations, such as clothing sizes - click here to visit the page .

Ross explained: "Watching the fire rip through our neighborhood is completely devastating. Families are suffering from complete loss. As someone who has gone through the loss of a home due to a fire it is really weighing on me to try and do something to help."

For more information, you can call Ross at 406-799-4423, or contact the Facebook group.